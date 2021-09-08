Polk County residents will be able to provide input in the upcoming update of the county’s hazard mitigation plan.
The county’s emergency management agency is scheduled to hold a meeting later this month to allow the public to give their thoughts on the plan, which will be adopted by local governments and is used to help reduce the effects of natural and manmade disasters.
The meeting is set to be held Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. at Polk County Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, 55 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, in Cedartown.
Community input is part of the process held every five years to update the local plan and resubmit it to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The plan enables the county and municipal governments to be eligible for certain types of non-emergency disaster assistance grants, according to Public Safety Specialist Landon Hendrix. This includes grants to allow the county EMA to prepare and mitigate the potential effects of various disasters.
“The Polk County Emergency Management Agency is tasked with the responsibility for the planning for disasters within Polk County. A key to our planning process during our hazard mitigation plan update involves public involvement,” Hendrix said.
For more information regarding the hazard mitigation plan or the public involvement meeting, contact Polk County Emergency Management at 770-748-3439.