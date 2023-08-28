Vote

Voters in two of Polk County’s three municipalities will be tasked with choosing a new mayor this November after the qualifying period ended Friday with contested races for Aragon and Rockmart.

Rockmart Mayor Sherman Ross is seeking reelection as he closes in on wrapping up his first four-year term. Also qualifying for the post are former city councilman James Payne and Cooley Austin.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In