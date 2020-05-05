Changes have already come due to COVID-19 for elections this year, with the balloting being pushed back for the presidential and state and local primaries to June.
After that schedule change on the state level, additional shifts have been required for local election officials to still provide voters the opportunity to visit the polls in person, though absentee voting is still being encouraged.
Election Day is still scheduled for June 9 to cover the presidential primary that was supposed to be held in March, and the primaries for positions on the local and state level in May. Since the dates were pushed back, officials at the Board of Elections reported that some of the new dates didn't work out with the calendar of events already planned for one precinct and required some changes.
Rockmart's precinct at the Nathan Dean Community Center will only be open for a week of in-person advanced voting starting on June 1 and continuing through June 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and shortened hours on Friday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Three weeks of advanced voting will still take place at the Board of Elections office in Cedartown, starting May 18 through May 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and continuing on that schedule following Memorial Day on May 26 through May 29, and a Saturday voting opportunity on May 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hours for June 1, 3 and 5 will continue with a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule, but extended hours are planned for June 2 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Even with the change in precinct hours and availability, election officials are still asking people to consider a mail-in ballot for this round of the primaries as the COVID-19 crisis remains in effect.
Elections Coordinator Brande Coggins said that absentee ballots can still be obtained by calling the office at 770-749-2103, and will be available for voters to have mailed to the house for the next several weeks. All absentee ballots must be returned by the Primary day on June 9.
She added that those who change their mind and don't want to vote by mail but received a ballot to fill out and return can still come to a precinct and turn in their paper ballot, so long as it hasn't been marked in any way or sealed in the envelope to return it. She said voters will still have to sign an affidavit reporting they have not marked the absentee ballot they turned back in to be eligible to vote in person instead.
As election officials prepare for June, one area where some concern has grown is in having personnel on hand to run precincts.
Coggins has found help with that by introducing a program for high school students to help at two of the seven precincts on June 9, with pay included.
Those students 16 years or older who are interested can contact Coggins by email at bcoggins@polkga.org for more information and to request an application, especially to help out at the Cedartown precinct on June 9.
Student poll workers are required to attend a 2 hour training session and work on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and along with pay will receive a letter of recommendation or reference from the Board of Elections for college and job applications.
Coggins said that Rockmart's precinct has a full staff for Election Day, and a few opening are left for the Cedartown precinct. Students who are also interested in taking part in the November election can sign up now too.
She added that her hopes are to hold additional voter registration drives with the help of student volunteers in the future, who will also receive community service hours and letters of recommendation for helping out.