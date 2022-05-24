County election officials reported a steady start to election day with minimal wait times and issues.
All seven Polk County precincts were reporting almost immediate service to voters who showed up to the polls during the first three hours of voting Tuesday, according to Elections Director Noah Beck, with only a couple of technical issues causing a delay.
“Everything has gone pretty much as planned. There is stuff that is always expected to come up, but we have contingency plans in place and all of those have been handled while voters were still at the polling places,” Beck said.
At 10 a.m. more than 700 people had cast their ballots on Tuesday, with the Rockmart city precinct having 158 and Cedartown city having 121. Beck said he expected those numbers to increase through lunchtime and the late evening.
“The poll workers are really doing a lot of the heavy lifting,” Beck said. “They have gone through the training and showed up prepared to help voters and fix as many issues as possible on their own. They have been great.”
Today is election day for the 2022 Georgia primaries and polls are open until 7 p.m. in Polk County and across the state.
Most local races, with the exception of the 14th congressional district, are able to be decided on the Republican primary ballot.
State House District 16, currently held by Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, will be decided in the primary, as well as three county commission seats.
A possible runoff in the Polk County Commission District 2 race is possible since it consists of four GOP candidates — incumbent Linda Liles, Perry Barrett, Ricky Clark and Glenn Robinson.
All Polk County voters are able to vote on county commission seats.
On each of the partisan ballots, voters have the opportunity to answer nine non-binding questions about party issues, including elections, education and freedom of speech.
The non-partisan superior court judge seat for the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit currently held by Meng Lim is being contested by Cedartown lawyer Andrew Roper. That race will be decided Tuesday as well.