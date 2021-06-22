With less than five months before Georgia’s municipal elections come around, the Polk County Board of Elections is navigating some familiar and unfamiliar challenges.
Voters in each of Polk County’s three cities will vote on multiple seats on their governing boards on Nov. 2, and acting Polk County Elections Director Brande Coggins reported to the board at its meeting on Wednesday, June 16, that she has gotten positive feedback from each one that the county will be conducting their elections for them.
Coggins, who still serves as the county’s election coordinator, is supervising the elections office following the departure of former director LeeAnn George earlier this year in preparation for a move out of state.
Coggins told the board that they are moving forward with a draft agreement with Bagby Transfer & Storage in Rome to deliver all voting machines and equipment to the polling places for elections.
Volunteers — including members of the board of elections themselves — have been responsible for delivering all equipment to the precincts for both advanced voting and election day. Coggins said outsourcing the delivery of the equipment to a professional company will eliminate any liability or safety concerns on the part of the county.
Work is also closing in on a polling place agreement that will move Aragon’s polling place from the community center on Elm Street to the Aragon United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall at 101 New Prospect Rd.
The existing polling place is small in comparison to some of the others in the county, and the elections office is required by the state to have so many voting machines available per a set number of voters.
Coggins also explained the state’s voter list maintenance that is happening this year. Any voter who does not vote in four general elections is put into this process, which is done every odd-numbered year.
The voters are notified by mail and asked to respond within 40 days to their county elections office to either be reinstated on Georgia’s voter list or be removed from the list.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced last week that over 101,000 potential voters were in danger of being purged from the state’s voter rolls, nearly 200 of those are registered in Polk County.
Qualifying for November’s municipal elections is coming up in August at the Polk County Registrar’s Office located at 144 West Ave. in Cedartown.
Cedartown and Aragon’s seats are at-large, meaning all eligible voters living inside the city limits are allowed to vote for each one. Rockmart’s city council seats are divided into wards.
Cedartown will see three seats on the city commission on the ballot this November, with commissioners Sam Branch, Matt Foster and Jessica Payton all up for re-election. The qualifying fee is $54 and qualifying will last only three days, starting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 18 and lasting through noon on Aug. 20.
Rockmart has three city council seats up for election this year, with the qualifying fee set at $108 and qualifying open from Aug. 16-20. The wards up for election are Ward 1, currently held by Joe Henderson, Ward 3, held by Lucille Harris, and Ward 4, held by Michael Bradley.
Two seats are up for election on the Aragon City Council, currently held by Amy Causey and Daniel Johnson. Qualifying for those seats will also be from Aug. 16-20, and the fee is $36.