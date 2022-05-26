There was no hiding Andrew Roper’s emotions as the full picture of his run for superior court judge came into focus.
With a grassroots campaign that promoted integrity, respect and experience, Roper defeated two-term incumbent Meng Lim for his seat on the bench in the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit in the general primary election Tuesday.
“I'm just overwhelmed. I'm kind of speechless at the moment,” Roper said.
“I've had a lot of support and a lot of help. Obviously I'm thrilled with the results out of Polk County, and out of Haralson County as well. I want to thank everybody who came out and voted.”
The Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit includes Polk County and Haralson County, where Lim is a resident. He had won election to the seat in 2014 and ran unopposed in 2018.
Roper, who has practiced law in his hometown of Cedartown since 2005, became the chief municipal court judge for Cedartown in 2014 and has served as Rockmart’s municipal court judge in recent years as well.
Roper said he was proud of the campaign he ran and was excited to be working with Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy.
Roper ran for the same seat as Lim in 2014 but failed to qualify for the runoff between Lim and Cedartown lawyer Chuck Morris.
Tuesday’s early numbers out of Haralson County showed Roper with a slight lead over Lim. That held true as more precincts were reported. Roper finished with 52.7% of Haralson County’s votes and 64.2% of Polk County’s to win the race with a final tally of 8,195 to 5,663.
Roper said he and his son were driving to Cedartown from Rockmart when Haralson County’s early voting results were first released, showing that he held the slight advantage.
“And when I heard that news, quite frankly, I teared up,” Roper said. “I said, 'Man, that's a really good sign.'”
Lim had been under scrutiny over the last year amid charges of willful misconduct and conduct detrimental to the administration of justice made by the state Judicial Qualifications Commission.
He was originally charged with 16 separate violations of the state Code of Judicial Conduct last July stemming from accusations related to him allegedly having a romantic relationship with a former Polk County Court Clerk’s Office employee and using his influence and personal relationship with a participant in the Tallapoosa Circuit Drug Court program to get him preferred treatment in 2016.
Roper, who will be sworn in later this year, had a message for the people of the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit.
“I want them to know they're going to get a fair day in court each and every time. They're going to get a judge who's going to bring integrity to the court, and fairness, and all those things that I've run my campaign on,” he said. “We haven't run a campaign on anything other than the truth. I'm a transparent guy. What you see is kind of what you get.”