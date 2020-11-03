It was Republican front-runners across the board in state and federal elections for Polk County voters in the 2020 general election when all of the votes were tallied late Tuesday night.
The county’s voters overwhelmingly chose incumbent Donald Trump for president, with 78.14% of the total ballots cast selecting the current Commander in Chief. Trump had 13,576 votes to Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s 3,650. Libertarian Jo Jorgenson had 149 votes in Polk County for just 0.86% of the overall total.
The fate of Georgia’s 16 electoral votes was still undecided as of 2 a.m. Wednesday as 157 of 159 of the state’s counties had completely reported their results. That had Trump over Biden by just 117,793 votes, leaving the state too close to call.
Fulton and Dekalb counties had not completely reported their results, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office. Fulton reported that they had stopped counting late Tuesday night and would resume Wednesday.
With the COVID-19 pandemic putting more emphasis on absentee voting in several states, final results and an overall winner in the presidential election was still in question going into early Wednesday morning.
Polk County clearly favored incumbent David Perdue for the U.S. Senate over Democratic John Ossoff, with the Republican getting 77.08% of the county’s share with 13,268 votes to Ossoff’s 3,530.
That race was also too close to call late into the night as the two were separated by 200,500 votes statewide as of 1:48 a.m. with Perdue holding a slim lead over Ossoff.
In the free-for-all special election in the other Georgia U.S. Senate race, Republican Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock will face off in a runoff on Jan. 5 after a list of 20 candidates was chiseled down to two.
Loeffler, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this year, won Polk County with 6,934 votes, or 40.80%, while fellow Republican Doug Collins was next with 5,227, or 30.75%. Warnock was third among Polk voters with 2,326, which is 13.69% of the vote.
Statewide, Warnock topped all candidates with 31.74% of the total votes cast, while Loeffler was next with 26.55% and Collins was third with 20.52%.