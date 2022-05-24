ELECTION RESULTS: Kelley, Roper, county commission incumbents win By Jeremy Stewart JStewart@PolkStandardJournal.com Jeremy Stewart Author email May 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Polk County voters made their voices heard in Tuesday's primary election as all three incumbent county commissioners retained their seats. State Rep. Trey Kelley won his sixth term in office by defeating Republican chamfered Scott Richards, and Andrew Roper won the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit judge race over incumbent Meng Lim. Below is the preliminary results for Polk County, not including around 250 absentee ballots that are still being verified. POLK COUNTY PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTSPOLK COUNTY COMMISSIONRepublicanDistrict 1Gary Martin (I) - 4,924James Vines - 1,507District 2Perry Barrett - 297Ricky Clark - 664Linda Liles (I) - 3,551Glenn Robinson - 1,904District 3Hal M. Floyd (I) - 4,263Jeff Hawkins - 2,164GEORGIA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVESRepublicanDistrict 16Trey Kelley (I) - 3,713Scott Richards - 2,892TALLAPOOSA CIRCUIT SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE(To succeed Meng Lim)Non-partisanMeng Lim (I) - 2,684Andrew Roper - 4,850 Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeremy Stewart Author email Follow Jeremy Stewart Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Early voting continues, District 14 campaigns ramp us as challengers seek to unseat Greene Rockmart community favorite Pizza Farm back open for business, ribbon cutting set for Thursday A new chapter: Pizza Farm Restaurant reopens in new location after fire 20-year-old Polk County man convicted of robbery conspiracy, acquitted on felony murder charge Polk School District teachers arrested, placed on administrative leave Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.