Polk County voters made their voices heard in Tuesday's primary election as all three incumbent county commissioners retained their seats. 

State Rep. Trey Kelley won his sixth term in office by defeating Republican chamfered Scott Richards, and Andrew Roper won the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit judge race over incumbent Meng Lim. 

Below is the preliminary results for Polk County, not including around 250 absentee ballots that are still being verified. 

POLK COUNTY PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

POLK COUNTY COMMISSION

Republican

District 1

Gary Martin (I) - 4,924

James Vines - 1,507

District 2

Perry Barrett - 297

Ricky Clark - 664

Linda Liles (I) - 3,551

Glenn Robinson - 1,904

District 3

Hal M. Floyd (I) - 4,263

Jeff Hawkins - 2,164

GEORGIA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Republican

District 16

Trey Kelley (I) - 3,713

Scott Richards - 2,892

TALLAPOOSA CIRCUIT SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE

(To succeed Meng Lim)

Non-partisan

Meng Lim (I) - 2,684

Andrew Roper - 4,850

1
0
0
0
0

