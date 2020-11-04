Former Polk County Commissioner Ricky Clark and the board's newest commissioner, Linda Liles, are headed to a runoff after they emerged as the two candidates with the most votes in Polk County’s only local election on Tuesday.
Clark and Liles were two of the five Republican candidates who qualified for the special election to fill the unexpired term of Jennifer Hulsey, who vacated her District 2 seat midway through her term to run for Georgia House District 16 as a Republican.
Liles was appointed by the county commission in March after being selected from a group of applicants, which included Clark.
Liles got the most votes with 5,893, equal to 38.41% of the total vote, while Clark was next with 3,411, or 22.23% of the vote. Glenn Robinson was next with 2,782, followed by Jody Bentley Smith with 2,497. Christopher Roberson was last with 760 votes.
Since none of the five county commission candidates received the 50% plus-one majority in the general election, Clark and Liles will move on to the Dec. 1 runoff election for local and state races in Georgia.
Cedartown’s Trey Kelley retained his District 31 Georgia House of Representatives seat as he received 18,074 votes in the district to defeat Democratic challenger Lyndsay Arrendale from Euharlee with 78.12% of the vote. Kelley, a Republican, got 12,480 votes to Arrendale’s 4,143 in Polk County.
Georgia House District 16 includes all of Polk County and portions of Bartow and Haralson counties.
In the Georgia 31st State Senate race, Paulding County’s Jason Anavitarte won over Tianna Smith to give the Republican the seat recently held by Bill Heath, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
Anavitarte got 65,948 votes in the district, which includes Polk, Haralson and most of Paulding County. Smith got 27,107, or 29.13% of the total vote. Polk County voters picked Anavitarte over the Democratic challenger, 13,220 to 3,529.
Polk County had a record voter turnout for this election, with more than 79% of all ballots cast coming from advance in-person voting and absentee ballots. That allowed for a far less busy Election Day on Tuesday with virtually no waits at any of the county’s seven precincts.
More than 72% of Polk County’s 24,189 registered active voters cast a ballot in the election, with the elections office ending with 17,424 total ballots cast. That includes 11,080 advance in-person, 2,825 absentee ballots, and 3,519 on Tuesday.
That’s a better turnout in both percentage and total voters for Polk County when compared to the 2016 general election, which had about a 70% turnout and 14,323 votes cast.