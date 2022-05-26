GNTC, Georgia Power partner for electrical lineworker program

Georgia State Rep. Trey Kelley speaks to the crowd at the MOU signing ceremony at GNTC's Polk County campus in Rockmart on Monday, April 18.

 Jeremy Stewart

The experience and familiarity of Trey Kelley won out over the share of local endorsements and the campaign of his first-time challenger in the race for Georgia’s House District 16.

Kelley, who has served as Polk County’s state representative since 2013, faced opposition from a resident of the new part of his district in his bid to win a sixth term in the General Assembly. In the end, Kelley won 64.9% of the district’s votes.

His opponent in the Republican primary, Scott Richards, is a veteran and general contractor from Dallas in Paulding County. He entered the race after redistricting changed the district to include all of Polk County and a portion of northern Paulding County.

No Democrats qualified for the seat.

Kelley won the majority of the votes in both Paulding and Polk counties, with the Cedartown native earning a whopping 77.2% (2,241) of the district’s Paulding voters over Richards’ 663 votes.

Kelley’s margin of victory was closer in his home county, as he took 56.2% of the votes in Polk County with a total of 3,806 to Richards’ 2,964.

“Thank you to the voters in Polk and Paulding County for placing your trust in me once again. Elections require a strong team, and I couldn’t have been successful without my family, friends, and supporters who fought alongside me this entire time — I love each and everyone of y’all,” Kelley wrote in a post to his campaign Facebook page.

“Finally, to all the citizens of the 16th District, serving as your Representative is the greatest honor of my life and I look forward to having the opportunity to represent this community that I love and its values at your State Capitol for the next two years.”

Richards had received several endorsements, including city and county officials as well as Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, who represents District 31 which includes Polk County.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription