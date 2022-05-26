The experience and familiarity of Trey Kelley won out over the share of local endorsements and the campaign of his first-time challenger in the race for Georgia’s House District 16.
Kelley, who has served as Polk County’s state representative since 2013, faced opposition from a resident of the new part of his district in his bid to win a sixth term in the General Assembly. In the end, Kelley won 64.9% of the district’s votes.
His opponent in the Republican primary, Scott Richards, is a veteran and general contractor from Dallas in Paulding County. He entered the race after redistricting changed the district to include all of Polk County and a portion of northern Paulding County.
No Democrats qualified for the seat.
Kelley won the majority of the votes in both Paulding and Polk counties, with the Cedartown native earning a whopping 77.2% (2,241) of the district’s Paulding voters over Richards’ 663 votes.
Kelley’s margin of victory was closer in his home county, as he took 56.2% of the votes in Polk County with a total of 3,806 to Richards’ 2,964.
“Thank you to the voters in Polk and Paulding County for placing your trust in me once again. Elections require a strong team, and I couldn’t have been successful without my family, friends, and supporters who fought alongside me this entire time — I love each and everyone of y’all,” Kelley wrote in a post to his campaign Facebook page.
“Finally, to all the citizens of the 16th District, serving as your Representative is the greatest honor of my life and I look forward to having the opportunity to represent this community that I love and its values at your State Capitol for the next two years.”
Richards had received several endorsements, including city and county officials as well as Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, who represents District 31 which includes Polk County.