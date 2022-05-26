Polk County Commissioners Hal Floyd (from left), Linda Liles and Gary Martin pose for a photo after claiming victory in their re-election bids at the Polk County Annex Building in Cedartown on May 24, 2022.
Running on a platform of progress and cooperation, three Polk County commissioners who faced opposition in their bids to seek re-election in this year’s primary emerged victorious.
District 1 representative Gary Martin, District 2 representative Linda Liles and District 3 representative Hal Floyd all won their respective races in Tuesday’s election, keeping the board intact in its current form for an additional two years at the least.
“I'm glad that I'm going to be back with Hal, and Gary, and the rest of the guys. We've got a great commission,” Liles said following her victory. “I just want to thank the voters of Polk County. I mean, I'm just overwhelmed at their support. And I want to thank my opponents. They ran a good race. And I'm just very happy tonight that it's over with.”
Liles faced three challengers in her bid to extend her time on the board — Perry Barrett, Ricky Clark and Glenn Robinson — with a high probability of the election going to a runoff.
But Liles received 55.5% of the vote with 3,648, while Robinson finished second with 1,941 votes, or 29.5%.
Martin defeated James Vines for the District 1 seat with 76.5% (5,042), and Floyd came out ahead of challenger Jeff Hawkins with 66.4% of the vote (4,369).
With only Republican candidates qualifying for the three seats, each of the winners will face no opposition on the general election ballot in November.
“This is one of the best boards I've ever served on. I'm thankful for all of the voters who came out and gave me the opportunity to serve four more years with them. We've got a lot done and we want to continue to do more,” Martin said.
Floyd joined the other winners in praising his fellow commissioners on working together to make sure needs are addressed and projects are accomplished, such as the recent completion of a new public safety radio system.
“I'm proud to serve with the other commissioners. We've done a lot of great things. There's a lot of work still to be done, and we're gonna get that done. And so I want to thank the voters that supported me and I look forward to serving them to the best of my ability for four more final years for me,” he said.
“Well, we'll see about that,” Liles responded.
Floyd, who will turn 80 in November, first joined the commission in November, 2017 as a special appointment to the board following a previous member's resignation during their term. He is in his third year serving as commission chair.