Light, steady turnout so far in Polk County

A person enters the Nathan Dean Gymnasium at Bert Wood Park in Cedartown to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

 Jeremy Stewart

Polls were seeing a light, but steady, turnout in Polk County for the 2022 midterm election Tuesday, according to local election officials.

County Assistant Elections Director Stephen Walker said voters were seeing little to no wait at the county’s six precincts most of the day with only a small issue at the Aragon precinct first thing Tuesday morning that was resolved quickly.

