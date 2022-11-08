Polls were seeing a light, but steady, turnout in Polk County for the 2022 midterm election Tuesday, according to local election officials.
County Assistant Elections Director Stephen Walker said voters were seeing little to no wait at the county’s six precincts most of the day with only a small issue at the Aragon precinct first thing Tuesday morning that was resolved quickly.
He said their goal is to get just as many in-person ballots cast on Election Day as had been cast during the three-week advanced voting period, which saw more than 8,200 people take advantage of early voting in Polk County.
About 37% of the total number of registered voters in Polk County cast their ballots during advanced voting, either by absentee ballot or in-person early voting. Matching that percentage on Election Day would push the total past the 61.52% that voted in the 2018 midterm election.
Only one local race is being contested on the ballot with three candidates vying to fill the Polk County probate judge vacancy left by the resignation of Tony Brazier in July. Current interim probate judge Shayne Green, longtime Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy Mike Sullivan and local attorney Bobby Brooks will have to get 50% plus-one of the total vote in order to win the special election.
If no candidate receives a majority then the top two vote-getters will move on to a runoff to be held Dec. 6.
In other local races, Polk County Commissioners Gary Martin, Linda Liles and Hal Floyd all won their respective primary in May, keeping the board intact in its current form for an additional two years at the least.
Republican State Sen. Jason Anavitarte and State Rep. Trey Kelley both earned another term in office as each won their respective primary in May and have no Democratic opposition.
District 14 U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green is facing Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, while Gov. Brian Kemp takes on Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams in a rematch of the 2018 race won by Kemp.