Early voting is continuing in Polk County, and people are heading to the polls to cast their ballot in several primaries before the official election day on June 9.
Before the COVID-19 crisis, 980 voters had already taken part in voting early for the Presidential Primary, and now a total of 1,228 ballots have been cast. That's an increase of 248 voters since the polls opened back up on Monday.
Ballots can be cast in-person with social distancing requirements in place at the Board of Elections office in Cedartown, located in the County Administration building at 144 West Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays through the end of May.
The Cedartown location will be also open on Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours for June 1, 3 and 5 will continue with a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule, but extended hours are planned for June 2 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Rockmart precinct will open at the Nathan Dean Community Center at 605 Goodyear Ave. from June 1 through June 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and then 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 5.
The option for voting with an absentee ballot is still available, and ballots can be obtained by calling the office at 770-749-2103. All absentee ballots must be returned by the primary day on June 9.
For those who already received an absentee ballot but have changed their mind and wish to vote in-person, they can still go to a precinct and turn in their paper ballot, so long as it hasn't been marked in any way or already sealed in the envelope. Voters will have to sign an affidavit reporting they have not marked the absentee ballot they turned back in, to be eligible to vote in person instead.