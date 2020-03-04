Super Tuesday provided former Vice President Joe Biden with big wins across the nation, but the primaries are nowhere near over and Polk County will get to have its say in the weeks to come.
For now, early voters are coming to the polls to cast their ballots to determine who will be the nominees for the Presidential race in the November election.
So far since the start of early voting on Monday, some 195 voters have come down to the County Administration offices in Cedartown to take part in the primary, and another 135 have gone to the Nathan Dean Community Center in Rockmart.
All told, election officials report that there have been 330 voters and counting come in and cast a ballot early.
Early voting continues on weekdays - and on Saturday, March 14 - through March 20 in both Cedartown and Rockmart. During the final week of early voting on March 17 and 19 (Tuesday and Thursday) precincts will be open later to accommodate voters who can't make into early vote before the 5 p.m. closing time.
Voters can head to the polls in Cedartown at the County Administration office down the hall past the counters for tag and property tax payments at 144 West Ave., or in Rockmart at the Nathan Dean Community Center at 605 Goodyear Ave.
Polling places are open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during regular hours. On March 14, both Cedartown and Rockmart locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Voter registration for the Presidential primary ended on Monday, February 24.
This cycle also marks the use of new voting machines in Polk County. Elections Director Lee Ann George said the machines are working fine and so far no issues have been reported with voters utilizing the new system.
Both precincts have the new machines setup for voters to use during this and future election cycles.