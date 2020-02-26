Construction work for improvements at the Polk County Board of Elections office is wrapped up just in time for voters to start coming to the polls early for Georgia's Presidential primary.
Also for local candidates to qualify to get on the ballot in November 2020 with a slew of positions up for vote this year as well.
Both early voting and qualifying get underway at the Board of Elections on Monday, March 2 starting at 9 a.m.
For those who want to get a ballot in well before the Presidential Primary coming up on March 24, early voting begins Monday and continues through Friday, March 20 on weekdays and one Saturday coming up as well.
Precincts in Cedartown and Rockmart will be open for early voting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through March 13. On March 14, both precincts will be open for a special Saturday early vote from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from March 16 through March 20 the hours change slightly.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday that week the early voting times will remain the same, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. On Tuesday and Thursday the final week of early voting, precincts will remain open an additional two hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters in Cedartown can go to the Board of Elections office in the County Administration building at 144 West Ave. to cast ballots. In Rockmart, the precinct is located at 604 Goodyear Ave.
Absentee ballots are also available and for more information for those who need to mail in their votes can do so by calling the Board of Elections office at 770-749-2103 to learn more about the process.
Voter registration for the Presidential primary ended on Monday, February 24.
Next Monday also marks the start of the week of qualifying for local and state offices. A trio of commission seats, the Tax Commissioner, Sheriff, Probate and Magistrate Court seats, Clerk of the Superior Court, School Board, Coroner and Surveyor are all among those up for election in primaries coming up in May, then on the general election ballot in November.
Only licensed surveyors are allowed to run for that seat, which has remained vacant for some time. Additionally, those interested in running for the Soil and Water Conservation district seat must complete a petition with at least 25 signatures to get onto the ballot. Elections Director Lee Ann George did add that it is advisable for those interested in the seat to collect more than the minimum number of signatures to ensure that there is no issue with qualifying via petition, which requires that voters who sign it must be registered to vote.