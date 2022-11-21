Polk County Elections Director Noah Beck (from left) stands with Polk County Democratic Party representative Fran Forsyth and Polk County Republican Party representative Janet Ross while speaking to people waiting on election night results at the county annex building in Cedartown on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Polk County voters will have five days — Starting Nov. 28 — to get to the polls early as the county elections office is preparing for the Dec. 6 midterm runoff election.
County Elections Director Noah Beck announced Friday that his office would have early voting available at the usual locations in Cedartown and Rockmart from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 1 and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.
“We hope these extra two hours will provide the working population of Polk County a chance to vote early,” Beck said.
Early voting will be held at the Rockmart Community Center located at 604 Goodyear Ave. and The Polk County Election Department located at 144 West Ave. in Cedartown.
Georgia voters are being asked to go to polls one last time in 2022 in a couple of weeks to decide on the U.S. Senate seat between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Polk voters will also decide the county’s new probate judge between interim probate judge Shayne Green and local attorney Bobby Brooks after neither received a majority of the votes in a race that also included longtime law enforcement official Mike Sullivan.
Green finished with the most votes out of the 12,527 cast with 38.3%, Brooks followed closely with 36.4%, while Sullivan was third with 25.3% of the total.
The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Nov. 28. Beck said as of last Thursday that Polk County is one of the first in the state to have received ballots and begun sending them out, but that the sooner voters request an absentee ballot the better.
Most recently, the county elections office concluded the mandated audit of the Nov. 8 midterm election without any incident. Beck said preliminary data suggests that Polk County will have a perfect return from the audit results.
While a judge’s ruling Friday gave county election officials the ability to hold a sixth day of early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26, Beck said he and the Polk County Board of Elections decided to not offer that option because of logistical r easons.
“We made preparations for this runoff election well before the midterm election and have to work with contractors in getting our voting machines and equipment ready at each precinct,” Beck said. “We’re not trying to limit voters’ access to voting in any way, it’s just the timing and logistics makes it difficult for us to add that to the early voting period this time.”
Beck referenced the extended hours of the last day of early voting and that all precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m on Dec. 6.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office indicated shortly after the Nov. 8 election that put incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker into a runoff that Saturday, Nov. 26, would be set aside for early voting.
However, Raffensperger subsequently declared that holding early voting that day would violate a state law that prohibits runoffs on any day immediately following a state holiday. Besides Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 24, the following day, Nov. 25, is a state holiday.
Warnock’s campaign sued to force a reversal of Raffensperger’s decision and prevailed in the ruling.
“Allowing for Saturday early voting is a win for every Georgia voter, but especially for workers and students who will have a greater opportunity to make their voices heard in this election,” said Quentin Fulks, Warnock’s campaign manager. “We look forward to counties announcing that they will provide Georgians the opportunity to cast their ballots on Saturday, November 26th.”
While Warnock held a slight lead over Walker following the general election, neither candidate captured a majority of the vote as required by state law to avoid a runoff.
Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.