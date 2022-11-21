Polk County Elections

Polk County Elections Director Noah Beck (from left) stands with Polk County Democratic Party representative Fran Forsyth and Polk County Republican Party representative Janet Ross while speaking to people waiting on election night results at the county annex building in Cedartown on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

 Jeremy Stewart

Polk County voters will have five days — Starting Nov. 28 — to get to the polls early as the county elections office is preparing for the Dec. 6 midterm runoff election.

County Elections Director Noah Beck announced Friday that his office would have early voting available at the usual locations in Cedartown and Rockmart from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 1 and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In