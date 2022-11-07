Vote

More Polk County voters took advantage of advanced voting this time around than in the 2018 midterm election, according to numbers released by local election officials.

The Polk County Elections Office posted that 8,278 ballots were cast in-person during the early voting period for Tuesday’s elections, with another 496 absentee ballots received. That’s well above the total of 8,150 ballots cast prior to the 2018 midterms that saw Gov. Brian Kemp take on Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams for the first time.

