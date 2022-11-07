More Polk County voters took advantage of advanced voting this time around than in the 2018 midterm election, according to numbers released by local election officials.
The Polk County Elections Office posted that 8,278 ballots were cast in-person during the early voting period for Tuesday’s elections, with another 496 absentee ballots received. That’s well above the total of 8,150 ballots cast prior to the 2018 midterms that saw Gov. Brian Kemp take on Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams for the first time.
The final day of early voting, Friday, Nov. 4, saw 771 people vote in-person at one of the county’s two early voting locations while the daily average was 487.
County Elections Director Noah Beck said he and his staff have been able to resolve any challenge that has come up during early voting and is looking forward to conducting a full audit of the election in the coming weeks.
“Everything has gone really well,” Beck said. “This staff, with the energy that they have shown, have had some scenarios come up that they have handled quickly and properly.”
He also praised the work of new Assistant Elections Director Stephen Walker, who joined the office earlier this year.
Statewide, More than 2.5 million Georgians cast early ballots, a record-setting pace ahead of a midterm election. That’s well above the nearly 1.5 million Georgians who had taken advantage of the early voting opportunity at this point in the early voting period ahead of the 2018 midterms.
All precincts are open Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and those with absentees still out have until that evening to return them. Weather won’t be a factor as sunny skies with a high near 78 being forecast.
The total number of Polk County voters who have already cast their ballot is about 37% of the number of registered voters in the county, according to numbers provided by the Secretary of State’s office.