After a polarizing almost two years with 14th District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the general consensus of challengers for her seat is they desire to work with both major parties to improve relations.
“A lot of the conservative leaning voters are getting armed up and looking for a fight and we need someone to lower the temperature,” Republican candidate Charles Lutin said.
Early voting for the May 24 primary election ends Friday in Polk County, which is part of the 14th Congressional District. More than 2,000 Polk voters have taken advantage of in-person advance voting, according to the county elections office.
Elections Director Noah Beck reported Saturday that 2,200 ballots had been cast through the first two weeks of the early voting period along with 62 of the 228 requested absentee ballots his office has sent out.
Early voting continues through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Polk County Elections Office in the county annex building in Cedartown, 144 West Ave., and at the Nathan Dean Community Center in Rockmart, 604 Goodyear Ave.
Nine candidates are running in the District 14 senate race to unseat Green. The major focus with most of the campaigns are tied to her actions before and while in Congress.
Lutin said his campaign is meeting with and understanding the needs of the middle class. Being a doctor in the district, he’s already established himself as a helpful figure within the community.
“We need better representatives than Marjorie Greene, and I’ve proposed to do something about it. She’s dangerous for the district, she’s dangerous for the republican party, she’s dangerous for Georgia.” Lutin said, “It’s a form of national service. I put on a uniform and served the county when I was 24-years-old when I was commissioned in the air force... I feel like this is just as important of a mission.”
Republican candidate, James Haygood, admitted he voted for Greene in 2020’s senate election, but when change didn’t happen, he said he decided to run for the seat.
Haygood said he’s the primary funder of his campaign. Despite limited donations, Haygood said his biggest effort has been door to door campaigning. The hands-on approach fosters personal conversations with constituents, he reflected.
Another similarity is this is the first time most of the candidates have run for office — with the exception of former Rome City Commissioner and now Democratic Party candidate Wendy Davis.
While 2020 was Greene’s first time running for a political office, Davis ran for city commissioner twice, won both elections, and previously worked on campaigns for almost 30 years, she said.
Davis said being an established member of the district will give her an advantage in the primaries. Throughout her campaign, she hosted Telephone Town Halls where community members met virtually to voice their concerns on topics such as COVID and Veterans Affairs. Attendance could be up to 4,000-5,000 people a meeting, Davis added.
Additionally, Democratic Candidate Holly McCormack had a similar tactic of holding a Listening Tour where she talked and volunteered with community members to hear what improvements need to be made to the district.
Though with the feedback from the tours, McCormack created the Rural Revival Plan, which maps out ways to improve the fourteenth district.
On the other hand, Libertarian nominee Angela Pence said her social media presence has created a strong voice within the race. While this is her first time running for a political office, Pence said she has years of close experience working on campaigns with the Libertarian Party of Georgia where she’s sharpened her online campaign skills.
Though she acknowledged it’s nearly impossible to win this election as a third party candidate, she said her goal is to get enough signatures to be the first libertarian to be on a federal ballot in the area.
“It would let them know their voice matters despite the efforts to keep a third party off the ballot. We fought for that voice, and it’s going to energize people to vote,” Pence stated.
Similarly, late comer Republican candidate, Seth Synstelien, said his support significantly increased after the Atlanta Press Club debates boosted his support. With a Youtube clip of him debating Greene reaching over 13,000 views, he even received national support for his debate against Greene.
“People like that I’m trying to be known for what I stand for, not just for what I’m against ,” Synstelien said. While social issues are a hot button topic in the conservative spaces, Synstelien said it’s not a main focus of his campaign, and he would rather tackle the issues that directly affect community member’s paychecks.
Synstelien added his consistent messaging and nonprofit work to improve Veteran Affairs has been favored by supporters.
Meanwhile, after last Sunday’s debate, Greene’s main Republican challenger, healthcare provider Jennifer Strahan challenged her to a debate coming off the heels of the Atlanta Press Club debate. In a press release from Strahan’s campaign team said, with the likelihood of the two candidates entering a run-off, it would benefit voters to hear more from Strahan.
With the national attention of a polarizing figure, fundraising efforts have been at an all time high for Greene as well as a couple of Democrats who entered the race early.
The top fundraisers are Greene, democratic candidates Marcus Flowers and Holly McCormack. Each of them have brought millions of dollars into the campaign with the main source of funding being from out of state contributors.
However, Davis has raised $242,080 with 67% of it in state contributions. She said what will bring voters to her campaign specifically are the local endorsements from political figures and mainly in state donations.
Times Journal, Inc. reporters reached out to Eric Cunningham and Marcus Flowers for comment but received no response.