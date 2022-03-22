A few days of sunshine can make a huge difference in the nutrition cattle take in and the nutrients that they need.
As temperatures begin to increase and days get longer, green grass starts popping up and cattlemen start putting hay and supplement out less and less. This is the exact opposite of what we as cattlemen need to do.
Cattle eat short, immature green grass and issues begin. Not only is this grass high in water content, causing a lack in energy and protein, the excess water also causes it to be passed through the cow’s digestive system quickly and, in turn, what nutrients they do not get absorbed.
This is when quality hay and protein/energy supplements are needed as they bind the grass in the rumen and allow more stability and time for the cow to digest what she is taking in.
These fresh grasses are also low in the essential mineral, magnesium, which can cause cattle to have grass tetany. This is why magnesium should be supplemented in your mineral or supplemental protein. Cows store magnesium but it is difficult to access, especially for those nursing calves, old, thin or under stress such as during cold spells.
These classes are usually the ones that can easily be found laying on their side, unable to stand, or dead on arrival. If you have cows that begin to act lethargic or stagger around, contact your local veterinarian or administer calcium and magnesium oral, under the skin or, if you are proficient, through IV.
Grass tetany can cause havoc on a producer’s herd, but with the proper supplementation and care, you shouldn’t have an issue.
