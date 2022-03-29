Four people were injured, three severely, when the house at 13 Oak St. in Aragon caught fire early Tuesday, March 29. Investigators say an electrical fire in the attic is most likely the cause of the blaze.
Jeremy Stewart
The center of the house at 13 Oak St. in Aragon is caved in following an early morning fire on Tuesday, March, 29, that sent all four occupants to the hospital with injuries.
Three of the four occupants who were inside an Aragon house when it caught fire early Tuesday morning were taken to an Atlanta hospital with severe injuries, according to Polk County Fire officials.
According to Public Safety Specialist Landon Hendrix, Polk County Fire personnel were dispatched to a house fire at 13 Oak St. in Aragon just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters began to fight the fire from the inside upon arrival, but due to deteriorating conditions within the house they were forced back out and fight the fire from the outside.
All four people inside the house were injured as a result of the fire and suffered burns. A 56-year-old woman, a 60-year-old man and an infant girl were transported by air ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital’s burn treatment center “due to severe injuries from the fire.”
The fourth occupant, a 2-year-old girl, was taken by AdventHealth Redmond EMS to Floyd Medical Center with burns.
The exact condition of the victims were unknown as of noon Tuesday.
Rockmart Fire and Rescue also responded to the blaze to assist Polk County Fire. Hendrix said the home was a complete loss and a nearby house received some superficial damage to its vinyl siding as a result of the fire.
“Polk County Fire Department sends their thoughts to the victims and families impacted by this devastating event,” the department stated in a press release.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigation Unit was called in to investigate the cause of the fire, which is protocol whenever there is injury or death as the result of a fire. Investigators determined that the fire started in the attic and the cause of the fire is most likely electrical in nature.
This is the 253rd call this year and 25th house fire Polk County Fire Department has responded to this year within Polk County.