Gibson Priest

Gibson Priest

 Contributed

We find that the weather has been unusually warm for September. Some parts of our county are very dry. How do you survive a drought?

Prioritize: Most grasses will go dormant and return when normal rainfall and irrigation return. Consider the value of the plant when deciding what to save and what measures to take. For example, lawns and ornamental flowers are easily replaced. The value of a 150-year-old tree is clearly greater than easily replaced elements of your landscape.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In