Georgia State Patrol is still investigating a Wednesday morning wreck involving on U.S. 27 near Adams Road that caused the death of a Cedartown man.
The wreck involving a Honda Accord and a pair of tractor trailers occurred around 4:30 a.m. The GSP reported the Accord pulled out into the southbound lanes headed northbound and struck one of the tractor trailers head on. The driver of the tractor trailer swerved into the second truck which was knocked into the west side of the roadway.
Both drivers of the tractor trailers were uninjured. Officials reported that the driver of the Honda Accord died at Floyd Medical Center from injuries sustained in the wreck. His name was not yet being released pending notification of next of kin.
Efforts to clean up the wreck were still underway near Meadow Lakes Golf Course and the intersection southbound of Adams Road as of 11:15 a.m., and traffic southbound was down to one lane.
Check back for additional updates as they become available.