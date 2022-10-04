Gibson Priest

For vigorous plant growth, water conservation, and better disease control, drip-watering systems are hard to beat. Drip watering systems are tremendous for home gardeners. They cut water consumption by a half or more — a big advantage with the rising cost of water.

Drip systems range from the very simple and inexpensive, to complex systems costing hundreds of dollars. They all have one thing in common: They use water efficiently by allowing it to seep slowly into the soil only where it is needed — around plant roots. There is no water runoff or evaporation, which can account for up to 50% of water loss with sprinkler systems.

