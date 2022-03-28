Downtown Cedartown business receives Georgia Power grant

Cedar Valley Chops owners Kristina and Mark Richardson (far right) are shown with the check for $5,000 from the Georgia Power Downtown Development Fund along with local government and economic officials. Pictured are Cedartown City Manager Edward Guzman (from left), Georgia Power Area Manager Patrick Harris, Cedartown Director of Economic Development Oscar Guzman, Downtown Cedartown Association Main Street Manager Ramona Ruark, Polk County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marianne Wood, and city commissioners Jessica Payton, Matt Foster and Dale Tuck.
The challenge of bringing a historic building up to modern standards was made easier for a pair of new business owners thanks to help from Georgia Power and the city of Cedartown.
Cedar Valley Chops owners Mark and Kristina Richardson were able to apply for assistance from Georgia Power’s Downtown Development Fund through Cedartown’s Downtown Development Authority when renovating the building at 413 Main St.
The building was once a bank and made for some challenging upgrades with the wiring, which had not been renovated since the 1950s.
Georgia Power Area Manager Patrick Harris joined the Richardsons along with Cedartown officials and other local leaders to present them with a check for $5,000 to go towards the process of upgrading the electrical wiring of the building.
“It made it possible. Without it, we would not have been able to completely remove all of the electrical wiring that needed to be redone. Not now anyway,” Kristina Richardson said, explaining that the grant was instrumental in rewiring the large “indoor/outdoor space” that is connected to the portion of the building that houses lanes for axe throwing.
“It allowed us an opportunity to get this side of our business open at the same time as the other side. Originally, we weren’t planning to open this side. Because of the grant we were able to go ahead and move forward and open it all at one time,” Richardson said.
Oscar Guzman, director of economic development for the city of Cedartown, said they were able to assist in the process to get the grant to the Richardsons and are planning to have more downtown businesses receive assistance in the future.
“The whole idea behind it is to reactivate historic downtown buildings that have been dormant for quite some time. And of course, this building was a great candidate for that,” Guzman said.