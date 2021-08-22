Submitted
My name is Will Dover. For 28 years, I have been proud to call Polk County my home. All my life, I've attended Rockmart schools, graduating from Rockmart High School in 2011. I am married to Kaci Swafford (formerly of Cedartown) and we have a son, Ridge. I am an educator here in Polk County and I love what I do. My goal if elected is to pursue ways to invest in our families. There has been so much progress made but there is so much more that I believe we can do together. I would like to invite everyone to please visit us on Facebook to find out more — Will Dover for Rockmart City Council.