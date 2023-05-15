Doug Sanders golf tournament sees record turnout

Players in the Third Annual Doug Sanders Charity Classic participate in the “Around the World” putting challenge prior to the shotgun start of this year’s tournament at Cherokee Golf Club on Friday, May 5.
Chris Moses, senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Cedartown, takes some practice swings on the driving range prior to the start of this year's Doug Sanders Charity Classic at Cherokee Golf Club on Friday, May 5.
Players in the Third Annual Doug Sanders Charity Classic participate in the “Around the World” putting challenge prior to the shotgun start of this year’s tournament at Cherokee Golf Club on Friday, May 5.
Jeremy Stewart
Players in the Third Annual Doug Sanders Charity Classic participate in the “Around the World” putting challenge prior to the shotgun start of this year’s tournament at Cherokee Golf Club on Friday, May 5.
Jeremy Stewart
Scotty Giberson, ex-wife of Doug Sanders, talks with participants at this year's Doug Sanders Charity Classic at Cherokee Golf Club on Friday, May 5.
Jeremy Stewart
Chris Moses, senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Cedartown, takes some practice swings on the driving range prior to the start of this year's Doug Sanders Charity Classic at Cherokee Golf Club on Friday, May 5.
Golfers from near and far traveled to Cedartown earlier this month to hit the links for a worthy cause as they played in the Third Annual Doug Sanders Charity Classic at Cherokee Country Club.
This year’s tournament, held on May 5, set itself apart early on as team spots sold out nearly immediately with 29 teams registered, the most for the event named in honor of the late professional golfer and Cedartown native.
Presented by The Doug Sanders Golf Museum and The Jamie and Darcy Morris Foundation, this year’s tournament raised more than $30,000 for college scholarships and to help purchase new uniforms and equipment for the Cedartown High School boys and girls golf teams.
The foundation has been able to award four Cedartown High School graduates with $5,000 college tuition scholarships, which can be applied for annually up to 4 years. This year, the foundation awarded new scholarships to two new graduating seniors, Patrick Garner and Betenia West.
Several local businesses and groups sponsored the tournament, and many contributed to the silent auction of items that included signed items from Nick Chubb and Sam Hunt as well as things from Sanders’ private collection.
Tournament Director Jenny Burch is the daughter of Jaime and Darcy Morris, and is vice president of marketing at The Cedarstream Company, which was founded by her parents. She said she hopes the event becomes as beloved as the Doc Ayers-Ray Beck Celebrity Golf Tournament that was held for years and benefitted several local community organizations.
“I think it’s really special for our family to see all of the support that everybody in the town has given us, really from in town and out of town,” Burch said. “We’re sort of following in the footsteps of the Doc Ayers tournament that was out here for years, which was one of my very favorite tournaments. I looked forward to it every year. And I see that this tournament is turning into that and people are excited to come back.”
This year’s tournament allowed Burch and her family to try some different things, such as cash prizes for the top teams and some added extras for participants. Among them was the “Around the World” Putting Challenge where all players hit a ball at the same hole. This year’s challenge was won by Craig McDonald.
The overall tournament winner was the team from Rudy Woods as member Phil Smith shot 22-under, and the First Flight winner was the team of Popham Eyecare.