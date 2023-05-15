Doug Sanders golf tournament sees record turnout

Golfers from near and far traveled to Cedartown earlier this month to hit the links for a worthy cause as they played in the Third Annual Doug Sanders Charity Classic at Cherokee Country Club.

This year’s tournament, held on May 5, set itself apart early on as team spots sold out nearly immediately with 29 teams registered, the most for the event named in honor of the late professional golfer and Cedartown native.

Darcy Morris wears a shirt with a sketch of Doug Sanders on the back as she helps a player register for this year’s tournament at Cherokee Golf Club on Friday, May 5.
Bill Arnold, of Fairborn, Ohio, browses through some of the items included in the silent auction at this year’s Doug Sanders Charity Classic at Cherokee Golf Club on Friday, May 5.
