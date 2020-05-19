The Paulding, Haralson and Polk County Chambers are co-hosting an opportunity for candidates in a State Senate race to participate in a virtual forum this evening.
The event begins streaming at 6:30 p.m. on the Polk County Chamber of Commerce's Facebook Page (see the Standard Journal's as well) and those interested can register to watch by clicking here.
Questions for the candidates can be sent in to info@polkgeorgia.com for consideration.
The District 31 race - the seat currently held by State Sen. Bill Heath, who is retiring at year's end - features four Republican candidates on the primary ballot, the winner of which will face a Democratic challenger.
The GOP candidates include Jason Anavitarte and Boyd Austin from Paulding County, and Robert "Bobby" Mehan and Bobby Wilson from Haralson County.
Only one Democratic candidate stepped up in the race, Tianna Smith.