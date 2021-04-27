Members of the Polk County Volunteer Fire Department protesting the recent dismissal of county emergency management director Randy Lacey turned in their gear Tuesday.
Five members of the agency’s command staff, who are some of the ones in paid positions,
placed their firefighting gear outside of the fire department headquarters at 55 Cline Ingram Jackson Road in Cedartown in the Detective Kristen Hearne Public Safety Complex.
Jason Shuman, training officer for the fire department, was one of the ones who turned in their equipment at around 11 a.m. He said they had brought other members’ equipment as well, with about 10 in total and more expected.
“The fire chief that they fired, Randy Lacey, we're backing him,” Shuman said. “The way things are starting now and some stuff that's come out from a meeting that we had here the other day … we’re not happy with the way that things are going now. So we're just going to turn our stuff in and be done with volunteers for Polk County.”
Lacey, who was over the fire department as well as the emergency management agency, was terminated on April 9, according to Polk County Manager Matt Denton. Denton said he would supply further information on his termination soon.
Lacey appealed his dismissal at a county personnel committee meeting on Tuesday, April 20.
Denton said EMA assistant Landon Hendrix is currently handling all EMA issues, while Barry Trammell is acting chief for the volunteer fire department. Trammell had previously served as battalion chief for Station 9 on Lake Creek Road in Cedartown.
Shuman, who said he had 20 years of service with the department, attempted to make contact with a person inside the headquarters, but no one came to the door. Other firefighters who turned in gear would not provide their name, but said they had been with the department for 10 years or longer.
Shuman said that they would return to the department if Lacey was reinstated.