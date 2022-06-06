The Cedartown Planning Commission is recommending approval for rezoning of property off of North College Drive for the construction of a gated duplex development pending some tentative conditions be met.
Investor Razur Rehman applied for the rezoning of approximately 12.4 acres between Evergreen Lane and Cherokee Circle in the northern part of the Cedartown city limits from R-3 residential to PD-1 planned development in order to construct 29 two-story duplexes in a gated community.
The planning commission held a public hearing and discussed the rezoning with builder Greg Brown at a meeting on Tuesday, May 31. Some residents of the surrounding area attended and asked questions about the proposed development.
The planning commission decided to recommend approval of the rezoning with the caveat that the builder meet a set of conditions, among these being a 50-foot rear setback for the duplexes and a traffic and storm water study on the property.
The citizen board also requested a common area open space be established as part of the site plan since it is being proposed as a gated development with a gated entrance and exit being established on North College Drive.
The recommendation will go before the full Cedartown City Commission at its regular meeting on Monday, June 13, where commissioners will have the final say on whether or not to put all or some of these conditions in place. Another public hearing on the rezoning will precede that meeting as well.
According to the presentation to the planning commission, the plan is for 58 multi-family apartments to be built in the form of 29 duplexes that will be two-story structures. Each apartment will include 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Pending rezoning approval by the city commission, the developer plans to begin infrastructure work in August, followed by construction starting in September on the first five buildings. They will then build five duplexes at a time until a planned build-out through mid-2023.
Dixie Property Investments Group, which is the owner of the development, held a ribbon cutting for two new duplexes on Prospect Road in Aragon last week and is planning to construct more duplexes on property on New Prospect Road just around the corner soon, according to Integrity Realty Group of Rockmart, which is managing the properties.
The Cedartown City Commission meets at Cedartown City Hall, 201 East Ave. the second Monday of each month starting at 6 p.m.