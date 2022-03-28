Police say the death of a man found in a home Monday morning in Polk County appears to be accidental but they are continuing to investigate the discovery.
Polk County Police released the name of the man found dead by a family member as Brian Perry who was born in 1939. The discovery was made at a home on Wood Fall Road in rural Polk County southeast of Cedartown.
Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said the body was sent to the GBI crime lab to determine the official cause of death. Police initially referred to there being suspicious circumstances around the death.
The Polk County Coroner’s Office was called in and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to assist in the investigation by the county police.
GBI Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles deferred all questions to the Polk County Police in regards to the investigation. Polk County Coroner Norman Smith declined to comment Monday pending the investigation.
Monday’s discovery comes less than two weeks after a man’s body was found in an abandoned toolbox along Esom Hill Road in western Polk County.
County police requested the GBI to assist with the death investigation after the body was found by public works employees on March 15. The body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and later identified as 40-year-old LaChancey Colon Dayton Williams of Cedartown.
The GBI has yet to release any more details in the investigation.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
A person was found dead inside a Polk County home Monday morning under suspicious circumstances, according to Polk County Police.
According to Chief Kenny Dodd:
A family member found the person inside the home under what appears to be “suspicious circumstances.” The Polk County Coroner’s Office was called in and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the county police to assist.
Dodd said they were not releasing where the body was found or the names of anyone involved at this time and they had no other information to be released.
GBI Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles deferred all questions to the Polk County Police in regards to the investigation. Polk County Coroner Norman Smith declined to comment Monday pending the investigation.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED:
Polk County police have requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after a body was found at an undisclosed location in Polk County.
The Polk County Coroner’s Office was also requested to the scene.
Coroner Norman Smith deferred all questions to the GBI and said a press release on the preliminary investigation is expected from them in the near future.
No further details have been released at this time.
Monday’s discovery comes less than two weeks after a man’s body was found in an abandoned toolbox along Esom Hill Road in western Polk County.
County police requested the GBI to assist with the death investigation after the body was found by public works employees on March 15. The body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and later identified as 40-year-old LaChancey Colon Dayton Williams of Cedartown.
The GBI has yet to release any more details in the investigation.