With Jack Frost nipping at noses and the jingle of sleigh bells filling the air, the Standard Journal once again is hoping to inject a little holiday spirit into the season with its annual letters to Santa Claus.
These letters received by the Standard Journal from local children and their classes will be officially forwarded to Santa Claus at his North Pole P.O. box and we hope everyone gets what they asked for and maybe a little extra!
Teachers — Please make sure to include your name, school and grade with your letters.
Merry Christmas and enjoy!
Dear Santa Claus,
I want a dirt bike, a jeep, some doors for my jeep, and a cooler! I have kind of been a good boy, but I want more toys.
Loves you,
Ricky Bentley
Age 3
Dear Santa Claus,
I have been a good boy, I have made all A’s and one B. I want a RZR, a speaker for the RZR, and a cooler full of big boy juice. I also need red, orange, yellow, green, blue lights for the RZR. I need some jammers. My baby sister needs a cocomelon bus, a cocomelon car, and the cocomelon house. Oh, and I also want a four wheeler, some big tires for my RZR, and that’s all.
Thanks Bro
Landyn Bentley
Age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL Fashion Show toy and a new bike and skates “in-line” and Jibbitz for my crocs and some board games.