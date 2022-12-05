Letters to Santa

With Jack Frost nipping at noses and the jingle of sleigh bells filling the air, the Standard Journal once again is hoping to inject a little holiday spirit into the season with its annual letters to Santa Claus.

These letters received by the Standard Journal from local children and their classes will be officially forwarded to Santa Claus at his North Pole P.O. box and we hope everyone gets what they asked for and maybe a little extra!

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In