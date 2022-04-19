April 25 is the last day to register to vote in the May 24 election, when Polk County will decide three county commission seats as well as weigh in on a local superior court judge position and a slate of state officials.
Early in-person voting starts May 2, but the elections office is already mailing out absentee ballots. The last day for that is May 13. Early voting runs through May 20.
To check your status and access other personalized information, visit the Georgia My Voter Page website. Sample ballots are posted.
Here’s what you need to know:
♦ Because this is a primary — where party nominees will be chosen for the Nov. 8 general election — voters first will have to decide if they want a Republican or Democratic ballot.
There’s also an option for a nonpartisan ballot, which will not have any partisan races on it.
♦ Judges are the only nonpartisan candidates, and the May 24 election is the decider for their races.
Locally, Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court Judge Meng Lim is seeking a third four-year term with Cedartown lawyer and municipal court judge Andrew Roper running against him.
Statewide, just one of the judicial seats is contested. Macon attorney Veronica Brinson is challenging Georgia Supreme Court Justice Verda M. Colvin, who was appointed in 2021 by Gov. Brian Kemp.
The nonpartisan races also will appear, separately, on the Democratic and Republican ballots.
♦ Partisan ballots each have a series of nonbinding policy questions posed by the party in addition to state and local races.
Statewide, candidates will be chosen for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent, the commissioners of labor, insurance and agriculture and two seats on the Public Service Commission.
On the Democratic ballot, Stacey Abrams is unopposed in the governor’s race. The rest are contested.
On the Republican ballot, three candidates have no opposition: Tyler Harper for commissioner of agriculture and, for the PSC, incumbents Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson.
♦ Locally, a countywide vote is scheduled for Polk County Commission posts 1, 2 and 3. All three are contested with only Republican candidates qualifying, meaning the winner of the primary election will appear alone on the Nov. 8 ballot.
James Vines is challenging incumbent Gary Martin for the District 1 commission seat, while the District 2 race includes incumbent Linda Liles as well as Perry Barrett, Ricky Clark and Glenn Robinson. District 3 incumbent Hal Floyd will go up against challenger Jeff Hawkins.
The four Polk County Board of Education seats on the ballot this year have already been decided, barring any unforeseen events, as only one person qualified for each post.
Britt Madden Jr. will continue to serve District 1, Bernard Morgan — the lone Democrat incumbent in Polk County this year — qualified for his District 2 seat, while District 4 representative Vicki Mayes was the lone qualifier for her post.
Judi Renshaw is the lone newcomer to the board as she will fill the District 7 post after longtime school board member Tommy Sanders did not qualify.
♦ Local voters also will help decide the nominees for the 14th Congressional District seat, which covers all of Floyd, Chattooga, Polk, Paulding, Gordon, Catoosa, Dade, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties along with a southwest section of Cobb County.
Republicans seeking to unseat incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene are Jennifer Strahan, Charles Lutin, James Haygood, Eric Cunningham and Seth Synstelien.
Democrats vying for their party’s nomination are Holly McCormack, Marcus Flowers and Wendy Davis.
♦ All Polk County voters will also help select the county’s state representative for House District 16. Republican Trey Kelley, of Cedartown, is running to try and win his sixth two-year term in the General Assembly.
He’ll face Dallas veteran and general contractor Scott Richards in the GOP primary after redistricting changed the district to include all of Polk County and a portion of northern Paulding County. No Democrats qualified for the seat.