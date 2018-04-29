- Industries enjoy day of fun with tournament held for Manufacturing Appreciation month in April
It isn’t often that something like a manufacturer and sports get to come together into one place for a celebration.
So fun was the name of the game for local industries as they took to the golf course to take part in a celebration of those companies that provide jobs and products for Polk County to sell.
The annual celebration of Manufacturing Appreciation month wrapped up in April, and that gave Development Authority of Polk County President Missy Kendrick a chance for local companies to see just how much people appreciate them.
Specifically by getting them on the links together for a day.
“April is Manufacturing Appreciation Month in the State of Georgia, and each year we take the opportunity to let our industries know how much we appreciate them and their contributions to our community. They are the largest employers in our community, and the largest contributors to our tax base, and we value and support their growth in Polk County. “
Yet it was still a day of competition — though friendly — for manufacturers who sent teams and individuals along to play.
First place this year went to the team from Sheboygan Paint, made up of Frank Scott, Timmy Pope, and Brandon Lewis. Second place went to a team made up of members from the Polk County Chamber of Commerce and Miura Manufacturing, which included Cody Nichols, Kyle Cobb, Chris Robillard, Beau Gammage.
Tip Top Poultry’s team that included Jamie Carter, Dustin Unger, Scott Shultz, and Brad Casey took third place.
In individual competitions, Nichols took the longest drive, Brad White the straightest drive, Logan Tillery was closest to the pin on the seventh hole, and Phillip Shaddix on the seventeenth hole.
Players finished up on the links by lunch in the tournament held at Cherokee Country Club in Cedartown, then sat down and enjoyed lunch and networking together.