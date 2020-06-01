Coosa Valley Credit Union (Coosa Valley) will once again be replacing torn or faded American flags in the communities the credit union serves. The project will run June 1 – July 4, 2020.
“This is the seventh year of this project and to date, Coosa Valley has replaced well over 250 torn or faded American flags in our communities,” stated Andy Harris, President/CEO of Coosa Valley. “This is one of our favorite annual projects but we need the public’s help to locate flags that need replacing,” Harris said.
Coosa Valley asks for citizens to be on the lookout for torn or faded American flags on display at businesses, Churches or community organizations in Floyd, Polk, Catoosa or Bartow Counties. When you see one, please contact us by e-mail at Flag@mycvcu.org or on Facebook and Coosa Valley will replace that flag (up to a 6 foot by 10 foot size) absolutely free. We will also dispose of the old flag properly in conjunction with a local Veterans group. Please try and give us as much information as possible about the business or organization including its location and a contact name if possible.
“All of us at Coosa Valley really appreciate our communities partnering with us to make this project a success each year,” said Harris.