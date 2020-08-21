Cuddle bear drive for NICU families in honor of Cedartown infant

In 2019, Blair Elrod’s niece, Kelsyn Hooper, was born at 35 weeks gestation. Her one week stay at the Floyd Medical Center NICU forever changed the family’s life.
“Kelsyn’s early arrival came as a shock,” Elrod said. “Our family was familiar with Floyd’s NICU so while everyone was certainly worried, we also felt she was in a place to receive the best care.”
Kelsyn’s dad, Connor Hooper, agreed. “Dr. (Bridgette) Dingle and the Floyd NICU staff were excellent and I knew our daughter was being taken care of.”
It was 25 years prior when Hooper was also a NICU patient for ten days at the same hospital.
“Seeing your child in the NICU is tough. Seeing all the wires and hearing all of the machines makes it hard not to worry,” added Kelsyn’s mother, Hannah Hooper.
The family’s faith gave them hope along with gifts from strangers.
“When Kelsyn received hand-stitched blankets, animals & hats, it meant the world to us knowing that someone out there had donated their time and provided gifts for someone they didn’t even know,” Connor Hooper explained.
This year, as September approached, Elrod wanted to honor her niece’s journey while also paying forward the kindness the family experienced.
“September is NICU Awareness Month. It is my goal to provide a small reminder to Floyd NICU families that they are thought of, prayed for and loved during this difficult time in their lives,” Elrod said.
Elrod is aiming to donate 100 Cuddle Bear boxes to the Floyd Medical Center NICU to be distributed to NICU families this holiday season. She is already on her way with 30% of her goal complete in the first week of the drive.
Each box contains a cuddly plush teddy bear snuggler and a Cuddle Bear Board Book packaged inside a decorative keepsake box.
“This drive will hopefully provide Floyd with enough bears and books that it will last the NICU for many months and bring joy to many families across Northwest Georgia,” Hannah Hooper said.
Elrod plans to take it one step further, labeling each box to let NICU family recipients know who their box is from. Donors can also donate their box in memory or honor of a loved one.
Boxes are $25 each and donations can be sent via PayPal by visiting https://paypal.me/floydcuddlebears or via Venmo by sending donations to @floydcuddlebears.
In the notes section of each payment form, donors can indicate if the donation is in honor or memory of a loved one. Once the drive closes, bears will be purchased and the labels added.
The Cuddle Bear Drive will run until September 13th. Any questions can be sent to FloydCuddleBears@gmail.com.