Around 100 people attended an informational meeting last week designed to not only update stakeholders on a group’s progress of building a county agriculture center, but to also get their ideas in its design.
Glenn Robinson, president of the nonprofit Friends of Agriculture, said while the effort to bring a multi-purpose agriculture education and resource center to Polk County has been slow at times he feels they are back on track.
“We’ve laid out what we think is a good plan, but we want your input. This is going to be a community effort, and in order to get that done we’ve got to have buy-in from the community. Because it doesn’t do us any good to set up something out here and the community didn’t know what was going on,” Robinson said.
Those who attended the meeting were asked to look at the proposed plans for both the interior and exterior spaces of the center. If they had an idea about something that could be changed, they wrote it on a sticky note and placed it with the appropriate plan.
The group is a certified nonprofit, having created a 501(c)3 organization with a board of directors. They have a website — friendsofag.org — as well as Facebook and Instagram pages.
“Everything that we do we try to be transparent about it. If I know it, you should know it,” Robinson said.
With no government funding at the local level, the group hopes to be able to apply for state and USDA grants, but they need a building first in order to qualify for any government funding that would go toward maintaining the center.
The center will be built on five acres of the 25 acres that have been donated to the organization on Sardis Road in the Fish Creek community. Plans shown had an entrance on Sardis Road with the property extending west and south to Old Cedartown Road.
Robinson said the property is part of a land trust and cannot be used for anything other than agriculture.
“Agribusiness in this county depends on the success of this center,” he said. “After we get the center built, we will have land for grazing of cattle, community gardens and other activities.”
Features shown in the preliminary plans included a covered show arena with bleachers, a kitchen, offices, classrooms, and space possible for a cannery and a honey production room.
While Robinson said they won’t know the exact cost to build the center until plans are finalized, he said it would be comparable to the center that was built in Ellijay in 2018 for around $5.1 million.
“This project is something that will benefit everybody in Polk County,” Robinson said.
Ideas gathered from the meeting were expected to be reviewed by the group’s board and passed along to the engineer.