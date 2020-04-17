One way that the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is impacting the community is in the number of people getting in trouble and ending up in jail is going down. Across Polk County, the figures are trending downward in Cedartown, Rockmart and unincorporated parts of the county as people stay home - for the most part.
Statistics show in Cedartown, Rockmart and in the County Police records over the past weeks that certain types of crime - especially property theft and burglary - are down significantly. For instance, the City of Cedartown in a period from Feb. 1 through April 13 last year reported 18 burglaries.
The same time this year, Cedartown has just 10. In Rockmart, Chief Randy Turner reported that compared to last year, property crime is down 80% in his jurisdiction. The County saw a big decrease in theft reports as well, down 55% over the past months and a 34% decrease in burglaries.
Cedartown saw a decrease in felony arrests from 2019 to 2020 of around 42%, and overall decreases of arrests of around 45%. There was a 20% decrease in overall incident reports from February to mid-April as well, Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome reported.
The county reported a decrease of 25% in arrests, according to Police Chief Kenny Dodd. He added that
"We're continuing to respond to emergencies as we have in the past, and will continue to in the future," Newsome said. "If people need a Cedartown Police Officer, they're getting a Cedartown Police Officer."
Rockmart traffic accidents are down 70%, which Turner said he attributes to less people driving on the roadways. Cedartown figures dropped slightly during a two-month period from February to April less than 10 percent. County traffic accidents were actually up slightly from last year to this year during the same time period, an increase of 8%.
Turner said in Rockmart traffic citations are down by 85% from last year during the spring, which he also attributes to limited activities and interactions with the public with officers amid the COVID-19 crisis.
"Because we want everyone to stay safe, we're trying to limit the activity our officers have," Turner explained. "We're also patrolling neighborhoods on a regular basis and want to remain a visible presence in the community."
One area where agencies are also seeing a decrease is in the number of domestic violence reports. Dodd said the county saw a 12% decrease in the number of reports of spousal abuse over the past months compared to 2019. Rockmart saw no increase as of this time as well, seeing the same number of cases the department has on average on a monthly basis.
Cedartown saw no significant change in the number of domestic incidences that occurred based on the same time period in 2019 and this year.
The hope for law enforcement is that these numbers continue to trend downward once the crisis is over.
"We're always working diligently to protect the community, and we have seen the goodness in people as this crisis has unfolded as the number show," Dodd said. "We want people to continue to remain safe and secure in their property once the coronavirus restrictions have been removed so that we can continue to have a positive impact on crime in the community."