Crews prepare downtown Cedartown for Tyler Perry movie

Some extra antique objects, benches, and a fresh coat of paint are making an appearance in downtown Cedartown as crews work to create the background for scenes in Tyler Perry’s next movie.

Storefronts in the 300 and 400 blocks of Main Street are being transformed in preparation for exterior shots for the Netflix feature “Six Triple Eight,” set to film for one day in the downtown area on March 28.

