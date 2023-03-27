Crews for ‘Six Triple Eight’ transform part of downtown Cedartown for filming

The storefront at 310 Main St. in downtown Cedartown is just one of many that received a facelift over the last two weeks by crews for filming on the Tyler Perry movie “Six Triple Eight” scheduled for Tuesday, March 28. It is the most recent production to film in the historic district.
Jeremy Stewart
A 1940-style mail collection box is one of the many props added to downtown Cedartown for the filming of the movie “Six Triple Eight” on Tuesday, March 28.
New businesses and establishments popped up in downtown Cedartown over the last two weeks, but they aren’t here to stay. In fact, they aren’t even real.
Crews for the upcoming Netflix feature film “Six Triple Eight” were hard at work transforming a portion of Main Street for the filming of exterior shots on Tuesday, March 28. Most of Main Street and several of the side roads in downtown Cedartown are expected to be closed to traffic March 27 and 28.
The movie, written and directed by Tyler Perry, tells the true story of the only all-black, all-female World War II battalion faced with the task to sort through and fix a three-year backlog of undelivered mail to U.S. troops fighting in the war.
Activity to prepare for the one day of filming has been centered on the Main Street area for about two weeks and resulted in a number of storefronts being temporarily transformed into fictional businesses with era-appropriate signage and window dressing.
Several prop benches, trash bins and a vintage mail collection box here and there were added as well.
It is just the most recent example of film production happening on Main Street that has required some redecorating of downtown storefronts, with the film “Jayne Mansfield’s Car,” and the HBO series “Watchmen” both using Cedartown for scenes set in past time periods.