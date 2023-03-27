Crews for ‘Six Triple Eight’ transform part of downtown Cedartown for filming

New businesses and establishments popped up in downtown Cedartown over the last two weeks, but they aren’t here to stay. In fact, they aren’t even real.

Crews for the upcoming Netflix feature film “Six Triple Eight” were hard at work transforming a portion of Main Street for the filming of exterior shots on Tuesday, March 28. Most of Main Street and several of the side roads in downtown Cedartown are expected to be closed to traffic March 27 and 28.

