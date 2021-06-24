Airport Loop Road in unincorporated Polk County will be closed for the majority of the day Monday, June 28, to allow repairs to be made.
Polk County Airport Manager Chuck Beavers sent out a notice Thursday saying the road will be impassable during the repairs but is scheduled to reopen late Monday. The road reopened at the end of March after being closed nearly a year and a half to accommodate the heavy machinery used for the runway extension project at the airport.
The project adds 1,000 feet to the existing runway for a total of just over 5,000 feet, as well as an additional 200 feet of space at the end of the runway for planes to utilize in emergency braking situations.
Target dates for the reopening of the road had been pushed back since last year as weather forced crews to wait on the ground to dry before moving the dirt necessary to clear the way for the extension.
The project broke ground in June, 2019, with funding from the federal, state and local governments. Polk County contributed $1.25 million in matching funds, while another part of the project repaired cracks in the existing runway.