A Cedartown native has been sworn in as an attorney after passing the Georgia bar exam and graduating law school.
Brandon Crandell took the new attorney’s oath from Cobb County Clerk of Superior Court Rebecca Keaton in front of Senior Superior Court Judge for Cobb Judicial Circuit George Kreeger on Dec. 29, 2020, in Cobb County Superior Court.
Crandell is a graduate of the University Akron School of Law.
“Thanks to my family, friends, members of the Cedartown community and the University of Akron School of Law for helping to make this dream my reality,” Crandell said. “I hope to inspire others that look like me from this small town that anything is possible.”