Kids from around Cedartown are being called on to help tell the tale of Aladdin and the magic lamp this year in the Cedartown Performing Arts Center’s Children’s Enrichment Summer Camp.
A community-wide summer camp for children in kindergarten to 8th grade, the day camp will feature a full range of lessons for children to learn about theater, set-design, while promoting teamwork and creativity.
This year, the program will bring Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” to life based on the 1992 Disney film and the 2014 Broadway adaptation. The 7th annual summer camp is being directed by McCall Pirkle, the children’s enrichment director for the performing arts center.
“We’re excited to continue our work in enriching lives through the arts this summer. McCall and the entire team pour their hearts and souls into making this camp come to life year after year,” said Oscar Guzman, Executive Director of the Cedartown Performing Arts Center.
The camp will run Monday through Friday, July 18-29, with a finale performance on July 29 at 7 p.m. Participants will be grouped by age. The cost is $75 per week, per child. Lunch is provided for each day of the program, and all materials and snacks are included.
Parents can register children online at cedartownshows.com or fill out an application form and drop it off at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center at 205 East Ave. Sibling and tuition assistance are available to those with special conditions, and slots are limited.
Adapted especially for young performers, “Aladdin Jr.” includes favorite Alan Menken songs such as “Friend Like Me,” “A Whole New World,” and “Prince Ali,” as well as wonderful new songs added for the Broadway production. A special program will be produced with yearbook style class listings complete with photo and name.
For information on purchasing tickets visit www.CedartownShows.com or call 770-748-4168 for registration and ticket information. Those interested in sponsoring this event can reach out to Guzman.
Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International.