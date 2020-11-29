Polk County is still seeing a consistent number of new COVID-19 infections every day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, and surpassed 2,000 total positive cases of the virus over the weekend.
The milestone comes as Northwest Georgia District Department of Public Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio voiced his concerns with the high numbers being seen in area counties while speaking to the Floyd County Commission last week.
“We’re seeing a much more widespread transmission of the virus in all of the counties,” Voccio said.
Polk County had 254 new cases in November confirmed among residents as of Saturday, with 27 of those needing hospitalization. There were also four new confirmed deaths due to complications caused by COVID-19 reported in November.
The two weeks prior to Saturday saw 129 new cases and 10 hospitalizations of Polk County residents. All but one of November’s deaths were reported during that time as well. So far Polk County has had 2,002 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus with 166 hospitalized and 33 deaths.
In the past week, Georgia is reporting nearly 2,400 new COVID-19 cases per day and around 30 deaths per day.
As of Thursday, Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center reported they have a total of 92 COVID-19 positive patients in their facilities.
That number of patients is near the top end of the scale locally. Floyd County’s hospitals have also reported an uptick in emergency room visits concerning COVID-19 patients.
Floyd County has just over 5,000 COVID-19 cases, according to the DPH. The Saturday daily status report showed 5,027 cases, with 443 diagnosed in the previous 14 days.
Additionally, the deaths of three local residents were reported on Thanksgiving, in addition to the two reported last Tuesday. That makes 14 so far this month, and a total of 77 who have died from the virus in Floyd County.
While Voccio is very worried about the rise in cases, he said there is plenty of personal protective equipment at the district hospitals and there are still ventilators available.
The director also told commissioners that they are hoping for a vaccine to be available in the next few months.
“We’re still determining who will get the vaccine first, but that will be determined by people above me,” Voccio said.
There are separate tiers of people who are the most easily exposed to the virus, according to Voccio, with medical professionals being at the top. These tiers will help determine who gets the vaccine first.
Before he left, he advised commissioners and the public to continue wearing masks, get a flu shot and to sanitize and wash their hands frequently.