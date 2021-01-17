As the nation and the state have watched as the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has hit snags, Georgia, and more specifically Polk County, has been hit the hardest as the virus spreads throughout the community.
That has been most evident since the start of the new year as the number of new confirmed cases has spiked to more than 500 and eight people have died from complications as a result of COVID-19.
The impact of the coronavirus was especially felt by local governments and law enforcement agencies in just the last two weeks.
Longtime Rockmart City Manager Jeff Ellis died from COVID-19 early Friday morning after spending five days on a ventilator in a Rome-area hospital. He was 67.
The Rockmart City Council voted last Tuesday to name Fire Chief Todd Queen as acting city manager.
Meanwhile, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Barry Henderson remained at Northside Hospital in Atlanta on Friday after being admitted with complications from COVID-19 on Jan. 7. He was still on a ventilator, according to PCSO Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon.
“We’re just praying that he is able to come home soon,” Blackmon said, adding that he is planning to hold a drive-in prayer rally at the Polk County Courthouse some time this week.
“Polk County is a hot spot. It is affecting so many people right now.”
Blackmon said he checked with Polk County E-911 last week, which reported that out of the more than 400 calls they had responded to this month, 90% percent of them were related to COVID-19 symptoms.
It’s a situation that many had hoped would be gone or under control by this time when the pandemic first took hold of the country last March. But 10 months later, the danger and spread of the coronavirus remains. And Polk County has become one of the worst counties for the virus in the state.
In the two weeks ending on Saturday, Jan. 16, 465 new cases of COVID-19 in Polk County residents were reported to the Georgia Department of Health, a new high mark since the beginning of the pandemic.
That two-week span also saw 43 new hospitalizations and eight deaths of Polk County residents related to the coronavirus. The positivity rate of tests administered in that period was 29.5%, down just from a high of 32% earlier last week.
In total, 3,121 cases have been confirmed in Polk County residents. With an estimated population of 42,482, that means approximately one in 13 people in the county have been infected with the coronavirus.
Cedartown and Rockmart officials jointly announced last week they were closing their municipal lobbies until further notice. The closure affects public access to Cedartown City Hall, the Cedartown Police Department, Rockmart City Hall and the Rockmart Police Department.
Essential functions, including water services, public safety, public works and code enforcement, will not be interrupted, municipal leaders explained. Staff members from both cities will return calls in the same manner as if the lobbies were open for access.
Aragon followed suit, announcing it was closing its city hall to the public starting Friday as well.
Cedartown building permits and business licenses will be handled via appointment only by calling 770-748-3220. Payments for water service can be made over the phone by calling 844-699-2849 or 770-748-3220, via the drive-thru window, or in the drop box located beside the drive-thru window or online at cedartownpay.com.
Rockmart building permits and business licenses will be handled via appointment only by calling 770-684-5454. Payments for water service can be made over the phone by calling 770-684-5454, via the drive-thru window, or in the drop box located beside the drive-thru window or online at www.rockmart-ga.gov. Those in need of additional services can call 770-684-5454.
Rockmart City Councilman Marty Robinson, who serves as the Redmond EMS Service Director, said he is seeing a strain on the community caused by COVID-19 he has not seen before.
“People are tired,” Robinson said during last week’s council meeting. “If us closing for a couple of weeks can help at all, then that’s what we’ll do.”
“I think a lot of people have not taken the virus seriously,” fellow Councilman Joe Henderson said. “But now we need to take it seriously.”
Polk County Commissioners made their monthly work session and business meeting last week exclusively on Zoom online meeting software instead of in person at the commission chambers.
“We’ve got a lot of sick people in our community,” Commissioner Scotty Tillery said during the business meeting last Tuesday. “I don’t know where it’s all going to go, but I have faith in the vaccine.”
Despite an overwhelming response from those who desire to receive the vaccine, local providers have reported regularly that the supply just isn’t there to dispense to all who qualify.
The rapid expansion of COVID-19 vaccinations to senior citizens across the United States has led to bottlenecks, system crashes and hard feelings in many states because of overwhelming demand for the shots, according to Associated Press reports.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week that those over 65, their caregivers and public safety workers, like firefighters and police, would be in the expanded list, which already included healthcare workers.
Once the state approved vaccinations for those groups, much of the responsibility fell upon local health departments.
The DPH Northwest Georgia District’s online registration portal closed last Monday —the same day it opened — because of the large number of registrations. Similar situations have been reported in other states, where people have had to wait hours to book vaccinations through websites or toll-free numbers.