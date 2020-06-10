The number of COVID-19 cases have gone up by two more at midweek in Polk County as the statewide tally approached 54,000 according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily report.
Polk County's total number of cases increased to 154 on June 10, but the number of hospitalizations remained at 14, and there was still only the single death reported so far.
The total number of cases in Georgia stood at 53,980 as of Wednesday afternoon's report, out of 671,249 tests administered since tracking for the virus began statewide. The total number of hospitalizations stood at 8,974, up 102 patients in the past day. The number of people who needed treatment in intensive care increased to 1,991 on the day as well, up by 31 over the past 24 hours.
Sadly, there were 44 new deaths from the virus as of June 10, now up to 2,329 people who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.
Regionally, the numbers remained on the rise slightly as well. The tally in Bartow County for the number of COVID-19 positives stood at 530 on the day, just up by three in the past 24 hours. Their total number of hospitalizations stood at 142, and 39 deaths had been attributed to the virus.
Paulding County had a daily report of 382 positive tests at midweek, an increase of 11 in the past 24 hours while the number of people hospitalized increased by three to 77, but no new deaths were reported and remained at 13.
In Floyd County, 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by DPH, which brought the tally up to 349 at midweek. One new hospitalization was required to bring the total up to 44, but the number of deaths also remained unchanged at 15.
The tally in Haralason County increased by two more to 56, and the state report added another hospitalization to bring the total to 16. The number of deaths remained at four.
National statistics remained on the rise as the total number of cases continued to trend toward the 2 million mark, and as of June 10 stood at 1,973,797. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus has taken the lives of 112,133 people since tracking began.