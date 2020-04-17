Polk County was at 27 cases as of midday on April 16, and in 24 hours added two more to raise the total to 29 as of midday on April 17, according to the latest figures released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Some 17,194 positive test results have come back statewide, and more than 3,300 people were hospitalized from the novel coronavirus in Georgia as of the midday update. That increase in a 24-hour period is more than 1,500 additional people found to have the virus, and at least another 200 people having been placed in the hospital.
Sadly, the death toll continues to rise as well. As of midday April 17, the virus has been listed as the cause of the deaths of 650 Georgians since the outbreak began. That figure is up from April 16 by 63 people.
Despite the continuing increase in case numbers locally, Polk County has yet to report a death from the virus. The regional statistics are more grim at the moment.
Bartow County has the highest death toll from the virus so far with 22 dead from COVID-19 out of the 242 positive tests that have been reported from the state. Floyd County has experienced six deaths so far out of the 121 people reported to have the novel coronavirus. Gordon County has experienced five deaths, and so has Paulding County.
COVID-19 has even claimed the life of one person in Haralson County.
As for the number of cases around the area, Gordon County sat during the midday update at 53 positive tests, Paulding at 132 and Haralson at 19.
Dougherty County remains the locality with the highest death toll so far, with 93 residents having died from COVID-19 so far out of 1,381 positive cases. Fulton County has reported 2,025 cases and 73 deaths.
Only two counties in Georgia remain without any positive tests for COVID-19 so far: Glascock and Taliaferro, both in East Georgia away from the metro areas.
Nationwide, the case figures from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention were as of April 16 above 632,000 and climbing, with more than 31,000 confirmed deaths from the virus and more than 4,000 others believed to be caused by the virus.
Nearly 2 million people globally have tested positive for the virus as of April 16, according to the World Health Organization figures.
There are some common-sense measures everyone can take to protect themselves and others from the spread of respiratory illnesses including coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
♦ Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time.
♦ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
♦ Avoid close contact with people who are ill.
♦ Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
♦ Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.
♦ Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
It is also good practice to start being more aware of the number of times a day your hands touch an object or hard surface and then touch your face without being washed. Limiting the exposure of your nose, mouth, and eyes to unwashed hands can help to protect from the spread of all germs and illnesses.
It is not recommended that people wear masks if they are well or stockpile them. Masks should be worn by people who are sick to prevent the spread of infection.
DPH has also provided guidance on considerations of people with disabilities and other access and functional needs for COVID-19.
People at higher risk for severe illness
Older adults and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease and those with weakened immune systems seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. Early data suggest older people are twice as likely to have serious COVID-19 illness. Learn more.
Pregnant women and children
Some pregnant women may be more susceptible to viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19. There is no evidence that children are more susceptible to COVID-19. The CDC has information specifically for pregnant women and children.
People who have recently traveled outside the US
If you have recently traveled to any country with a Level 2 or Level 3 Travel Health Notice for COVID-19 and are experiencing fever and respiratory symptoms, you should call your doctor or health department and describe your symptoms and where you traveled.
People who think they’ve been exposed to COVID-19
If you think you may have been exposed to the COVID-19 and develop symptoms, you may need to seek medical attention. Learn more about exposure and symptoms.
Household preparedness
The CDC recommends households have a plan of action to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak. People should think about having daily necessities and medications to last about two weeks, in case they need to isolate. Massive stock piling of supplies is not necessary.
Individuals and families should have a plan in case they need to miss work due to illness or need to care for a sick family member. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also released a list of cleaning products to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Watch for symptoms
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).
♦ Fever
♦ Cough
♦ Shortness of breath
When to Seek Medical Attention
♦ If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include:
♦ Trouble breathing
♦ Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
♦ New confusion or inability to arouse
♦ Bluish lips or face
♦ This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.