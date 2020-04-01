The numbers continue to go up statewide and locally for positive tests of COVID-19 in patients in the midday update at midweek from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Their figures put the number at 16, and statewide some 4,638 cases were found in 20,326 total tests submitted for lab analysis from patients. Most of those tests came back from commercial labs - at total of 18,226 so far. The rest were conducted by the Department of Public Health.
Around Polk County, the numbers are increasing. Floyd County now reports 60 cases and two deaths, Bartow reported 144 cases and four deaths, Paulding has 32 cases, Gordon reported 18 cases and a death and Haralson County at 5 cases.
The most number of deaths reported remains in Dougherty County, who reported 27 deaths and 480 cases overall due to COVID-19. Fulton County's test numbers continue to grow by the day with 624 patients found with COVID-19, and 19 deaths. Cobb County reported at midday some 293 people found with the virus, and 15 deaths.
The only counties remaining around the state without any infections are Union and Towns in northeast Georgia, Elbert along the South Carolina border, Taliaferro, Glascock, Hancock and Putnam counties in the East Central portion of the state, and several southern counties spread out over a wide area from near the coast and the Florida border, to south central Georgia near Alabama.
Out of the 4,638 people tested and found to have COVID-19, 952 of those in Georgia were hospitalized. The state has reported a death toll of 139 at the moment.
Nationwide, infections numbers are rising daily. Some 186,101 people were reported to have it as of April 1 across the country, with 3,603 deaths reported. Every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana and the U.S. Virgin Islands all have reports of infections.
The global tally was up to 910,352 reported cases and more than 45,000 deaths so far, with 190,901 people having recovered since the outbreak began.
Restrictions remain in place locally on gatherings of more than 10, and local authorities are asking people to remain home as much as possible. They also closed dine-in service in restaurants, but are allowing take out and delivery to continue after passing an emergency resolution last week.
Parks have also been shuttered locally. The City of Cedartown was the latest entity to completely close down public parks for the time being. They had already restricted access to local playgrounds. The Cities of Aragon and Rockmart already closed their parks previously.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues, please follow these guidelines to maintain your health and those loved ones around you:
- Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
- If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
- If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.*
- If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
- If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.**
- If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
- Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus:
- Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.
- If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, such as healthcare services and pharmaceutical and food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule. You and your employers should follow CDC guidance to protect your health at work.
- Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.***
- Avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts – use drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options.
- Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.
- Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
- Practice good hygiene:
- Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.
- Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.