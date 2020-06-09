Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Polk County to start the week as more positives were also reported statewide.
The tally reached 145 with the June 8 report according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, with required 14 hospitalizations since reporting began months ago, and still remained with one death attributed to the virus on the report.
Statewide, there were 52,497 people who had tested positive for the virus as of Monday afternoon, out of a total tally of 649,384 test administered and submitted to the DPH. Out of the total number of positives, there were 8,746 patients treated for COViD-19 in hospitals since tracking began in late February, and out of that some 1,925 people needed additional ICU care.
Georgia has lost 2,208 people to the virus so far.
Around the area, the top number of people who have tested positive remained in Bartow County, where the figure stood at 523 as of June 8. Out of that, some 142 people needed hospital treatment and 39 deaths were attributed to COVID-19.
In Paulding Counrt, COViD-19 positives pushed up to 354 people, with 74 hospitalizations and 13 deaths reported. The totals in Floyd County now stood at 326 positives, with 43 hospitalizations and 15 deaths on the books. Haralson saw no change in the 52 cases they have reported so far, nor in the 15 hospitalizations and four deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of the Monday report.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention put the national figure for positives up to 1,938,823, and 110,375 deaths caused by the virus.