Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.