COVID-19 cases continue to grow locally and on the state level, with now more than 33,000 cases reported across Georgia.
On Sunday, the number of cases locally went up by one more and stayed at 66 for the day, with 11 hospitalizations reported and fortunately no deaths from the virus yet reported. That figure of 66 positive tests for the virus found in stood for the Monday morning, May 11 report as well.
Georgia's official tally of people found with COVID-19 is now at 33,833, out of 250,597 total tests. The number of hospitalizations stood at 6,001, with 1,412 people requiring admission into the intensive care unit.
Sadly, the number of people who have perished from the virus in Georgia stood at 1,405.
Around the area, the number of cases saw some small growth as well. Bartow County now reports 363 positive tests for the virus, and had no new hospitalizations or deaths standing at 125 people requiring treatment, and 31 people who have died.
In Paulding County, the figures stood at 223 cases of COVID-19 reported in residents, with 55 hospitalizations and 10 deaths. Floyd County reported 157 people with the virus, 40 hospitalizations and 12 deaths. Haralson County added no new cases, remaining at 32 people with the virus and eight hospitalizations and two deaths.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is now updating information on their website three times a day - 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. for those who are keeping track of the figures surrounding the growth of COVID-19.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is only updating once a day in the afternoon, but had their numbers posted as of Sunday a 1.3 million people across the country found with the virus, and more than 78,000 deaths since the virus showed up in the United States.
Check back for an evening update on the virus figures as they become available.