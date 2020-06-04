The number of cases jumped again in the past 24 hours according to the latest daily update from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
COVID-19 positives now stood at 138 in Polk County, a increase of seven more people with the virus. No new hospitalizations were reported on the day remaining at 13, and there remained only one death attributed to coronavirus locally.
Statewide, the tally increased to 49,847 cases, an increase on the day of 953 new positive cases found out of the 590,957 tests administered statewide.
The state reported that as of June 4, 2,147 people have died from COVID-19. That was an increase of 24 deaths, which have slowed in the past days.
So have new hospitalizations, though the figure now increased to 8,557. That's more than 100 new people across the 159 counties in the state that have needed medical treatment and taken to the hospital in the past day from COVID-19. And out of that, the number of admissions to ICU have slowed as well.
Over the past day, that figure jumped to just 1,872, an increase of 31 patients.
Around the region, COVID cases are still increasing as well.
Bartow County surpassed the 500 case mark and the state report put the figure at 504, with two new hospitalizations to bring that mark to 140 after the midweek. There remained 39 deaths from the virus in Bartow.
The number in Paulding County increased to 340 people who have COVID-19, adding six new cases in the past 24 hours. They added a single hospitalization, but remained at 11 deaths from the virus.
Floyd County reported their tally of people with the virus at 292 as of June 4, up 11 cases in the past 24 hours as well. There were no new hospitalizations which remained at 43, and the number of deaths remained at 15.
To the south in Haralson County, the numbers have jumped by a few cases in the past days and now rests at 50, an increase of just one in the past 24 hours. 14 people have required hospitalization, and there remained four deaths for the June 4 report.
Nationwide, the tally stood at 1,842,101 people positive for the virus in the United States. There were 107,029 deaths from the virus reported on the day, an increase of 827 people in the past 24 hours.